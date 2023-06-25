Frax (FRAX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.00 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $14.91 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

