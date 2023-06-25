Fruits Price Reaches $0.0002 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Fruits has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Fruits has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $189,255.34 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fruits coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fruits

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

