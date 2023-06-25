FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $37.39.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at FS Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $143,841.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 143,609.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 304.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,441 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $951,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

See Also

