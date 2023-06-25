G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $2,837.14 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00044248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014226 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000752 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

