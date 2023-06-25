G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0035

G999 (G999) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $1,359.20 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00044053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00031454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.