Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Holdings Cut by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises about 2.0% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

