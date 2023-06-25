GateToken Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $778,017.69 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for $4.25 or 0.00013873 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $415.24 million and $778,017.69 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019215 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,622.85 or 0.99958378 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002141 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,702,782 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,702,782.28131185 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.27261264 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $800,499.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

