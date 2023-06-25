Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Tops $5.23 on Exchanges

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for about $5.23 or 0.00017071 BTC on major exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $784.48 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.23044869 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,715,891.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

