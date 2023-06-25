Genesis Vision (GVT) Market Cap Hits $488,285.80

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $488,285.80 and approximately $182.17 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

