Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Genuine Parts in a report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.27. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share.

GPC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.25.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.1 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $159.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $131.27 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

