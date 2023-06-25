Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives $2,976.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,976.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Givaudan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Trading Up 1.1 %

GVDNY stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $72.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.00.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.