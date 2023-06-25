Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIT. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $82.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

