Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.14.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $61.20 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $71.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 470.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $608,540.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,762.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 13,364 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $777,250.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,112 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $608,540.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,762.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,504 shares of company stock worth $14,700,625 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,690 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $16,781,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after buying an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after buying an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after buying an additional 300,185 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

