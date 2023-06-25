GXChain Self Reported Market Cap Tops $22.01 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. GXChain has a market cap of $22.01 million and approximately $618.72 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008862 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002204 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002574 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.