Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,680,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,796 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 8.85% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $91,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

