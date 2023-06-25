Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Hasbro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hasbro by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after buying an additional 115,585 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Hasbro by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 51,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $86.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.59%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

