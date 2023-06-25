Head to Head Comparison: ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY) & HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) and ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and ChinaCache International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 N/A

HIVE Blockchain Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 52.61%. Given HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HIVE Blockchain Technologies is more favorable than ChinaCache International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

13.6% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and ChinaCache International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $211.18 million 1.66 $79.62 million ($3.04) -1.37 ChinaCache International $131.95 million 0.01 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ChinaCache International.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and ChinaCache International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies -181.09% -61.81% -50.79% ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats ChinaCache International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About ChinaCache International

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

