Head-To-Head Review: Greggs (GGGSF) versus Its Peers

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Greggs to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Greggs and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greggs 0 1 1 0 2.50 Greggs Competitors 1164 2835 3094 114 2.30

Greggs presently has a consensus target price of $3,140.00, indicating a potential upside of 9,429.59%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 43.17%. Given Greggs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greggs is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

42.1% of Greggs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Greggs pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Greggs pays out 91.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 61.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Greggs lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Greggs and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greggs N/A N/A N/A Greggs Competitors 2.08% 14.38% 4.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greggs and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greggs N/A N/A 153.72 Greggs Competitors $31.07 billion $667.28 million 192.76

Greggs’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Greggs. Greggs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Greggs peers beat Greggs on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses. The company also operates through its own shops. Greggs plc was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

