Head-To-Head Survey: Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) & Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) and Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ontex Group and Estée Lauder Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ontex Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Estée Lauder Companies 1 6 18 1 2.73

Ontex Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.25%. Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus target price of $263.29, indicating a potential upside of 37.17%. Given Estée Lauder Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Estée Lauder Companies is more favorable than Ontex Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ontex Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Estée Lauder Companies $15.86 billion 4.32 $2.39 billion $3.01 63.77

This table compares Ontex Group and Estée Lauder Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Ontex Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.8% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ontex Group and Estée Lauder Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ontex Group N/A N/A N/A Estée Lauder Companies 6.88% 23.99% 6.51%

Summary

Estée Lauder Companies beats Ontex Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ontex Group

Ontex Group NV develops, produces, and supplies personal hygiene products and solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics Classic, Canbebe, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names. The company also provides adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products under the A Lovely Day, Adultmax Maturidade, Affective, Bigfral, iD, Canped, Liberty, Lille Healthcare, Kylie, Serenity, Orizon, and Moviment brands,as well as sells face masks. It sells its products to consumers, retailers, and institutional and private healthcare providers, as well as offers products under retailer brands. Ontex Group NV was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Aalst, Belgium.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. The company also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, as well as lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products that include shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. It offers its products under the Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Smashbox, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, Kilian Paris, Too Faced, Dr. Jart+, DECIEM, and The Ordinary brands. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty-multi retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; its own and authorized retailer websites; third-party online malls; stores in airports; and duty-free shops. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

