H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,636 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $212.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.