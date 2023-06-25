H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Invests $10.11 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,112,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,677,000 after purchasing an additional 121,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,247,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,092,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,413,000 after buying an additional 42,083 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

