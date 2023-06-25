H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Takes $213,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.14.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.