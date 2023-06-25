H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,239 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 75,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,703,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 184,224.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 871,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after buying an additional 871,380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

