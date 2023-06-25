HI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.82 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $9.82 million and approximately $171,655.03 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00365251 USD and is down -3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $188,097.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

