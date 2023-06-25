Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SONG opened at GBX 82 ($1.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £992.20 million, a PE ratio of -8,200.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.21. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.20 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118 ($1.51). The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hipgnosis Songs Fund

In related news, insider Andrew Sutch purchased 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £835.92 ($1,069.64). 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

