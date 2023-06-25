Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Sells 1,500 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,677,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,346,000 after buying an additional 44,746 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 33,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $25.78 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

