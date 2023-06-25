Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Sells 243 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for 1.0% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

DUK opened at $89.72 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

