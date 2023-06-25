Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Sells 4,465 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 23.5% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $63,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IVE opened at $156.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.84 and a 200 day moving average of $151.41. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $161.48.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.