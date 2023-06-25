Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Humacyte Price Performance

HUMA stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $307.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Humacyte

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Humacyte had a net margin of 1,971.30% and a negative return on equity of 76.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $36,817.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,287.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,990,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,171,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $36,817.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,287.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,009,613 shares of company stock valued at $21,490,568. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

