IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Decreased by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,726 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 4.1% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.36% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $148,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $2.94 on Friday, hitting $487.78. The company had a trading volume of 694,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $515.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $477.95 and a 200 day moving average of $469.92. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.