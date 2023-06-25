Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 54,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $242.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

