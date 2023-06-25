Insider Selling: ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Director Sells $1,902,780.00 in Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) Director Alexander Ott sold 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $1,902,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexander Ott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Alexander Ott sold 301,000 shares of ForgeRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $5,845,420.00.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

Shares of FORG opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of ForgeRock

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ForgeRock by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after buying an additional 154,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ForgeRock by 28.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 629,536 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of ForgeRock by 4.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,015,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,528,000 after purchasing an additional 87,142 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at $39,251,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ForgeRock by 87.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 454,822 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. The company offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

