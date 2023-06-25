Insider Selling: Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Director Sells $70,098,634.89 in Stock

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $70,098,634.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,919.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Janus International Group Trading Down 1.4 %
Janus International Group stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.77. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $12.24.
Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Janus International Group
Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.
