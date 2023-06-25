Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Position Trimmed by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems makes up 1.0% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after buying an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,780,000 after acquiring an additional 104,573 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,811 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,628.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSP opened at $315.08 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.62 and a 12 month high of $323.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.19.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.89.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

