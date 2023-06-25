Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $74.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.09.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

