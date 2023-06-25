Invitoken (INVI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.51 Billion

Invitoken (INVI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Invitoken has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Invitoken token can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00004339 BTC on popular exchanges. Invitoken has a total market capitalization of $4.51 billion and $122,430.96 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001188 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.
Invitoken Profile
Invitoken launched on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken.
Buying and Selling Invitoken
