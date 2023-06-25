iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 261.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,435 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,112,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,622,752. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day moving average is $98.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.