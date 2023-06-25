iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,011 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $66.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

