iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $66.16 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.09.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

