iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by MGO Private Wealth LLC

MGO Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises about 3.1% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $267,320,000. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,872,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,966,000 after purchasing an additional 64,252 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,569,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,556,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,397,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,369,000 after purchasing an additional 417,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,324,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,921,000 after purchasing an additional 663,275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

