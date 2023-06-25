iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $312,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $250.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

