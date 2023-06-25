iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is MCIA Inc’s 7th Largest Position

MCIA Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,652 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 3.1% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $95.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.67.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.