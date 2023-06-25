iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.09. The stock had a trading volume of 224,837 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

