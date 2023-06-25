iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF stock opened at C$34.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$29.43 and a 12-month high of C$36.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.53.

