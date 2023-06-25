iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $153.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

