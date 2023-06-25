iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,942 shares during the quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 90,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 613,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,287 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $180.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

