iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $135.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $160.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

