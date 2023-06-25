iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA reduced its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 495.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SUB opened at $104.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.25. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.45 and a 12-month high of $105.50.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

