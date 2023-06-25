iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Trimmed by Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $69.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.