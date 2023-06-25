iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Trimmed by Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
IVW opened at $69.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
