iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.03. 1,219,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,851. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.